Aero India 2023: Picture of Lord Hanuman Removed From HAL HLFT-42 Trainer Jet Model

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited took the covers of the scale model of Hindustan Lead in Fighter trainer (HLFT-42) at the Aero India 2023. The aircraft created a lot of buzz at the show as it is the 'Next Gern Supersonic Trainer' to be developed in India and will be crucial for modern aircraft combat training. However, besides the aircraft's capabilities, another thing that attracted the visitors' attention was the picture of Lord Hanuman on the vertical fin of the scale model. Which was present at the unveiling time but has now been removed from the aircraft's fin.

The picture of Lord Hanuman on the tail of the HLFT-42 aircraft signified its origin and its relation to its predecessors. It is to be noted that the HLFT-42 is the successor of the HAL Marut, which was the first aircraft developed in India. The name of the aircraft 'Marut' means wind or 'Pawan', which relates to Lord Hanuman's name. Hence, the picture of the Lord is on the tail of the scale model.

The plane will fill the gap between the Mig-21 and Hawk-132 Subsonic Trainer, which are currently used to educate pilots in supersonic technology.

The scale models of the Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH), next-generation HLFT-42, LCA Mk 2 and Hindustan Turbo-shaft Engine-1200, RUAV helicopter, and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) trainer are this year's Aero India highlights in the HAL indoor pavilion.

The 14th edition of Aero India will provide India with a stage to showcase its equipment, aircraft, and technologies and to forge partnerships with other countries. On the same lines, the HAL stated that it will promote indigenously-built platforms to visiting defence delegations and arrange business meetings with original equipment manufacturers and customers.

More than 80 nations participated in Aero India 2023. Aero India 2023 is expected to draw 65 CEOs of foreign and Indian OEMs as well as ministers from about 30 different nations.

The Aero India 2023 event featured over 800 defence companies, including 700 Indian companies and over 100 foreign ones. At the event, Indian MSMEs and start-ups will showcase the creation of specialised technologies as well as the expansion of their country's aerospace and defence capabilities.