Air Asia passengers can now pre-book lounge facilities, here's how

Flying from AirAsia and thinking about the lounge facilities? Worry no more! AirAsia on February 4 announced the pre-book lounge facilities on its website and mobile app.

The airline offers these services across 13 airports including at its all four hubs, AirAsia India said in a statement. The services are available at Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, and Ranchi, it said.

Airport lounge services can be purchased at a nominal fee, starting at Rs 800, while making a flight booking or even post-booking, AirAsia India said. "Extending easy access to airport lounges and offering these facilities to our guests enhances and ensures a more holistic and pleasurable travel experience. As an innovative, digital-first brand, we have taken every opportunity to differentiate our service experience with distinctive offerings," said Siddhartha Butalia, Chief Marketing Officer, AirAsia India.

Read also: Fun Fact: Do aircrafts have horns like cars? Find out now

The airport lounge services allow passengers avail access to amenities like high-speed Wi-Fi, hot food and beverages, snacks, newspapers, and magazines, charging stations for laptops and mobiles, wash and change facilities, business center facilities, and lounge bars, the airline said.

The AirAsia website reads that access to the lounge will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Access to the lounge would be given upon successful authorization of the voucher. Before extending access name on the e-certificate / voucher will be matched with the name on the boarding pass, to ensure access is being availed by the right person.

With inputs from PTI

Live TV

#mute