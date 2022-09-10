NewsAviation
AVIATION

Air Atlanta Icelandic's Boeing 747 engine part falls after takeoff in Belgium

Air Atlanta Icelandic airlines’ Boeing 747 looses engine part shortly after takeoff in Belgium, but continued its journey to the destination; all onboard safe. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 11:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • An engine part of a Boeing 747 came loose and fell on the roof of a house
  • The flight was operating from Liege airport, Belgium to Malta-Luqa airport
  • All onboard were safe and unhurt

Trending Photos

Air Atlanta Icelandic's Boeing 747 engine part falls after takeoff in Belgium

An unexpected incident took place on September 8 in Waremme near Liege, Belgium when an engine part of a Boeing 747 came loose and fell on the roof of a house. The Boeing 747-400F (TF-AMC), flight number CC320 was operating from Liege airport, Belgium to Malta-Luqa airport on behalf of Air Atlanta Icelandic airline, but soon something unexpected happened. Shortly, after the takeoff, the plane lost the AFT cowl of one of the engines. As a result, the engine fell on the garage roof of a house before it fell into the garden making a loud noise in the area, making everyone stunned in the nearby area. Initially, people thought it was a thunderstorm, but later when they found out, it was no less than a shock, reports a Dutch news organisation. 

The aircraft continued its journey to its destination in Malta without any further malfunction in the flight. All onboard were safe and unhurt. Later, the engine parts which fell off in the garden were replaced by the local firefighters and were submitted over to the airport officials for further investigation. 

Also read: Indigo staffer’s mistake triggers security scare at Bhopal airport; Here’s what happened

This was apparently the first time such an incident took place where an aircraft's engine fell off mid-air. 

Live Tv

Aviationaircraft malfunctionBoeing 747Air Atlanta IcelanderBelgium-MaltaAircraft engine

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022