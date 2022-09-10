Air Atlanta Icelandic's Boeing 747 engine part falls after takeoff in Belgium

An unexpected incident took place on September 8 in Waremme near Liege, Belgium when an engine part of a Boeing 747 came loose and fell on the roof of a house. The Boeing 747-400F (TF-AMC), flight number CC320 was operating from Liege airport, Belgium to Malta-Luqa airport on behalf of Air Atlanta Icelandic airline, but soon something unexpected happened. Shortly, after the takeoff, the plane lost the AFT cowl of one of the engines. As a result, the engine fell on the garage roof of a house before it fell into the garden making a loud noise in the area, making everyone stunned in the nearby area. Initially, people thought it was a thunderstorm, but later when they found out, it was no less than a shock, reports a Dutch news organisation.

Air Atlanta Iceland (opf Magma Avn) Boeing 747-400F (TF-AMC) lost engine parts during climb-out of Liege AP (EBLG), Belgium. Large parts of an engine came down in Waremme. No one was hurt. Flight #CC320 to Malta continued to its destination. — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) September 9, 2022

The aircraft continued its journey to its destination in Malta without any further malfunction in the flight. All onboard were safe and unhurt. Later, the engine parts which fell off in the garden were replaced by the local firefighters and were submitted over to the airport officials for further investigation.

This was apparently the first time such an incident took place where an aircraft's engine fell off mid-air.