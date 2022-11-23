Air India the most punctual airline! Vistara, IndiGo ranks at THESE positions in on-time performance

Since Covid-19 cases gradually started declining in the first half of 2022, air traffic has increased manifold. As per data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-October 2022 were 9.88 crores as against 6.20 crore during the corresponding period of the previous year thereby registering an annual growth of 59.16 percent and monthly growth of 26.95 percent. Further, the data reveals that Tata-owned Air India turned out to be the most punctual airline in October, while Go First ranks at the bottom of the list of airlines with regard to on-time performance.

The DGCA data stated that the on-time performance of Air India flights was 90.8 percent followed by Vistara and AirAsia recording on-time performance of 89.1 percent during October. Similarly, Indigo Airline recorded an on-time performance of 87.5 percent.

Meanwhile, Spicejet had an on-time performance of 68.9 percent. Go First was at the bottom with an on-time performance of 60.7 percent during the month. The civil aviation regulator DGCA calculates the on-time performance of scheduled domestic airlines at four metro airports including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

As per DGCA, analysis disclosed that the majority of delays (nearly 68 percent) were caused due to `Reactionary` reasons. Delays caused by the late arrival of aircraft, crew, passengers, or baggage from previous journeys come under the Reactionary category.

So far as market share is concerned, Indigo flew ahead of other airlines during October month with a 56.7 percent share in the domestic aviation sector. Vistara airline secured the second slot with a market share of 9.2 percent.

As per the latest data, from the aviation regulator, Indigo carried 64.71 lakh air passengers during the month while Vistara carried 10.49 lakh air passengers. The data stated that nearly 1.14 crore passengers were carried by domestic airlines during October in the country as against 89.85 lakh during the same period last year.

(With inputs from IANS)