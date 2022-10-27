NewsAviation
AKASA AIR

Delhi-bound Akasa Air flight hit by bird in Ahmedabad, Boeing 737 Max suffers damages

As per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, operated by the recently launched budget airline Akasa Air, suffered a radome damage due to the bird hit at 1900 feet.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 01:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

An Ahmedabad-Delhi Akasa Air plane suffered a bird strike during the climb, damaging the Radome of the newly inducted Boeing 737 Max plane. The incident happened on Thursday morning, according to India's aviation regulator DGCA.

A Radome is a body part fixed to protect nose-mounted radar in an airplane and is often called plane's nose, due to its conical shape. 

