Delhi-bound Akasa Air flight hit by bird in Ahmedabad, Boeing 737 Max suffers damages

An Ahmedabad-Delhi Akasa Air plane suffered a bird strike during the climb, damaging the Radome of the newly inducted Boeing 737 Max plane. The incident happened on Thursday morning, according to India's aviation regulator DGCA.

As per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, operated by the recently launched budget airline Akasa Air, suffered a radome damage due to the bird hit at 1900 feet.

A Radome is a body part fixed to protect nose-mounted radar in an airplane and is often called plane's nose, due to its conical shape.