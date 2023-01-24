Akasa Air Announces New Routes, To Connect Hyderabad With Bangalore and Goa

Akasa Air has now announced that it will operate daily flights between Hyderabad and Bengaluru and between Hyderabad and Goa starting from January 25. Two additional Hyderabad-Bengaluru frequencies will be added starting February 15, the airline said. Akasa Air Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer Praveen Iyer said, "Commencing operations from Hyderabad, our 13th destination with daily flights to Goa and Bengaluru further strengthens our presence in southern India." Akasa Air Co-Founder and Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, Belson Coutinho said, "We are happy to bring the Akasa experience to Hyderabad. As we connect cities, people, and cultures, we look forward to creating and delivering memorable travel experiences to our valued customers."

Hy-der! Starting 25th Jan, fly to Hyderabad, the City of Pearls, from Bengaluru and Goa. Book now, only on https://t.co/xT9cA67Cjt or app.#ItsYourSky #TheAkasaNetwork pic.twitter.com/NdK6L30VRl — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) January 23, 2023

Akasa Air, founded by late stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala along with aviation industry veteran Vinay Dube, launched its operations in August 2022.

With the commencement of the Hyderabad flights, the airline will cross the milestone of over 575 weekly flights on a total of 21 announced routes across 14 cities, they said.

The airline will continue to grow its network to establish a strong pan-India presence focusing on metro to tier 2 and 3 route connectivity, supported by a fleet expansion plan that adds a new aircraft every 15 days, they said.

Akasa Air's fleet size which is now 14, will be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 and over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft, they added.

Also, Akasa Air has announced beefing up in-flight safety for flyers with visual impairments. The airline announced that it will offer its in-flight safety manual not only in English and Hindi but in braille script as well.

In keeping with the airline’s core value of empathy and ensuring that each of our customers have a warm and consistent experience, the Braille in-flight safety manual provides an explanation of the safety instructions, in English and Hindi, Akasa Air claims.

With inputs from PTI