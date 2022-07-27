Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed-Akasa air is gearing up to hit the skies next month and hence as a stepping step, Akasa Air welcomed another aircraft to its fleet. The newest airline welcomed the arrival of its second Boeing 737MAX aircraft, VT-YAB at Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi. The timely induction of the aircraft to the airline’s fleet will help boost Akasa Air’s operations and its phased approach to support network expansion plans.

Flying with the airline code QP, Akasa Air will begin commercial operations with two aircraft from August 07, 2022. Akasa Air will operate 28 weekly flights connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad, followed by 28 weekly flights between Bengaluru and Kochi starting August 13.

Akasa Air aims to induct 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023, focusing on connecting metro to tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Earlier on June 21, Akasa Air had welcomed the first of its 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, VT-YAA in New Delhi, marking the first time in eight years that a domestic jet aircraft with new livery was seen in Indian skies.

Over the next five years, the airline will operate a fleet of 72 ultra-modern, brand-new 737 MAX aircraft powered by the highly fuel-efficient CFM LEAP B engine. This will make the airline the youngest and greenest fleet in the country. With lowest seat-mile costs for a single-aisle airplane and high dispatch reliability coupled with a premium passenger experience, the 737 MAX is one of the strategic factors that will give Akasa Air a competitive edge in India’s dynamic commercial aviation market.

