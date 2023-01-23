topStoriesenglish
Amazon Air cargo services launched in India, to deploy Boeing 737-800 aircraft

The Amazon-branded Boeing 737-800 aircraft will transport customer shipments to cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 03:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

E-commerce giant, Amazon has launched Amazon Air cargo services in India, making it the first e-commerce company in the country to have a dedicated air cargo network. Amazon Air will deploy a Boeing 737-800 aircraft will special blue-coloured Amazon livery, operated by Quikjet Cargo Airlines, a joint venture between AFL and the Ireland-based ASL Aviation Group. The Amazon-branded aircraft will transport customer shipments to cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. Amazon Air was launched in 2016 in the US and operates an air cargo network that has grown to include over 110 aircrafts across 70 destinations worldwide.

“We’re thrilled to launch Amazon Air in India to ensure we can provide our growing customer base with great selection, low prices, and faster deliveries,” said Sarah Rhoads, Vice President, Amazon Global Air.

Quikjet’s new aircraft was inducted in Hyderabad by Telangana minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, who leads the Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology, alongside Amazon’s senior leadership.

“Telangana offers a conducive environment for the development of multi-modal connectivity and I take great pride in the fact that Hyderabad has emerged as a major hub for e-commerce distribution and supply chain activities. We have been working towards strengthening the state’s air cargo infrastructure, and we welcome the launch of Amazon Air, which will further assist in making Hyderabad a cargo hub for the country and will create additional employment opportunities in the state,” said KT Rama Rao.

