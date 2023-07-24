Anand Mahindra Reacts As IndiGo Honours Param Veer Chakra Awardee Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar

IndiGo keeps making headlines for all the right reasons. Be it the impeccable services or its appreciative gestures for passengers traveling on the flight; the airline service has all the reason to be praised. In another recent instance, an army official, who was flying on one of the flights, was hosted by the airlines. Before take-off, the crew decided to honour the "Param Vir Chakra" awardee Sanjiv Kumar, the video of which has gone viral on social media.

Indigo’s Heartwarming Gesture To Honour Subedar Sanjay Kumar

IndiGo shared a video of the heartwarming moment on its Twitter handle. In the video, Captain Edsel could be seen informing the flight details following which he also described how he fought a battle on the borders. Later, he welcomed Subedar Major Sanjiv Kumar on the flight who was presented a small token by the airline crew.



cre Trending Stories

The captain started with saying, “Today we are going to be departing off the westly runway from here, thereafter turning right. It is 50 minutes flying time to Pune. Not expecting too much weather along the road.”

Adding further, he said, "The reason I am standing here today is because we have a very special person with us on-board. We have a Param Vir Chakra awardee Sanjiv Kumar ji with us. For those of you who don't know what this award is, this award has been given to only 21 people in Indian history so far. It is for the highest gallery and bravery award, given during war time.”

Flying with a hero: Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar ji, a Living Param Veer Chakra awardee! #goIndiGo #IndiaByIndiGo pic.twitter.com/CZsqlHxRj6 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 23, 2023

Internet Applauds IndiGo

IndiGo's gesture to recognise his contribution to the nation has garnered applause from Internet users. A user expressed, “Heartwarming video ! I have had the honour of meeting Sanjay Kumar sir and he is the humblest person you’ll come across, speaks politely and always praises his officers for whatever he could contribute. This coming from a person who has the highest wartime military decoration!!”

Heartwarming video ! I have had the honour of meeting Sanjay Kumar sir and he is the humblest person you'll come across, speaks politely and always praises his officers for whatever he could contribute. This coming from a person who has the highest wartime military decoration!! July 24, 2023

Another chimed in saying, WOW! is the word #indigoairlines . Kudos to the team for recognizing the real hero and facilitating him for what he deserves.

WOW! is the word #indigoairlines . Kudos to the team for recognizing the real hero and facilitating him for what he deserves. #goIndiGo — Sandeep Srivastava__ (@SandeepWithEE) July 24, 2023

Anand Mahindra Reacts

The inspiring story of Param Vir Chakra awardee also drew the attention of renowned businessman and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra. Reacting to the video, the businessmen left admiring comments for the courageous soldier.

He tweeted, “When you see the video, you’ll acknowledge that I don’t need to explain why Subedar Sanjay Kumar is my #MondayMotivation I pray that I may acquire even a fraction of his extraordinary courage. Bravo, @IndiGo6E. Keep honouring our Bravehearts…”

When you see the video, you'll acknowledge that I don't need to explain why Subedar Sanjay Kumar is my #MondayMotivation I pray that I may acquire even a fraction of his extraordinary courage. Bravo, @IndiGo6E Keep honouring our Bravehearts_ https://t.co/d1crmXPP4J — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 24, 2023

The felicitation of such heroes is a remarkable move in acknowledging and expressing gratitude to the nation's protectors.