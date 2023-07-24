trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639990
NewsAviation
ANAND MAHINDRA

Anand Mahindra Reacts As IndiGo Honours Param Veer Chakra Awardee Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar

Captain Edsel welcomed Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar on the flight who was also presented a small token by the airline crew.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 07:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Anan Mahindra calls it Monday motivation.
  • Subedar Major Sanjiv Kumar was given a token.
  • Internet Applauds IndiGo.

Trending Photos

Anand Mahindra Reacts As IndiGo Honours Param Veer Chakra Awardee Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar IndiGo shared a video of the heartwarming moment on its Twitter handle. (Credits: Twitter)

IndiGo keeps making headlines for all the right reasons. Be it the impeccable services or its appreciative gestures for passengers traveling on the flight; the airline service has all the reason to be praised. In another recent instance, an army official, who was flying on one of the flights, was hosted by the airlines. Before take-off, the crew decided to honour the "Param Vir Chakra" awardee Sanjiv Kumar, the video of which has gone viral on social media.

Indigo’s Heartwarming Gesture To Honour Subedar Sanjay Kumar

IndiGo shared a video of the heartwarming moment on its Twitter handle. In the video, Captain Edsel could be seen informing the flight details following which he also described how he fought a battle on the borders. Later, he welcomed Subedar Major Sanjiv Kumar on the flight who was presented a small token by the airline crew.

cre Trending Stories

The captain started with saying, “Today we are going to be departing off the westly runway from here, thereafter turning right. It is 50 minutes flying time to Pune. Not expecting too much weather along the road.”

Adding further, he said, "The reason I am standing here today is because we have a very special person with us on-board. We have a Param Vir Chakra awardee Sanjiv Kumar ji with us. For those of you who don't know what this award is, this award has been given to only 21 people in Indian history so far. It is for the highest gallery and bravery award, given during war time.”

Internet Applauds IndiGo

IndiGo's gesture to recognise his contribution to the nation has garnered applause from Internet users. A user expressed, “Heartwarming video ! I have had the honour of meeting Sanjay Kumar sir and he is the humblest person you’ll come across, speaks politely and always praises his officers for whatever he could contribute. This coming from a person who has the highest wartime military decoration!!”

Another chimed in saying, WOW! is the word #indigoairlines . Kudos to the team for recognizing the real hero and facilitating him for what he deserves.

Anand Mahindra Reacts

The inspiring story of Param Vir Chakra awardee also drew the attention of renowned businessman and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra. Reacting to the video, the businessmen left admiring comments for the courageous soldier.

He tweeted, “When you see the video, you’ll acknowledge that I don’t need to explain why Subedar Sanjay Kumar is my #MondayMotivation I pray that I may acquire even a fraction of his extraordinary courage. Bravo, @IndiGo6E. Keep honouring our Bravehearts…”

The felicitation of such heroes is a remarkable move in acknowledging and expressing gratitude to the nation's protectors. 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest