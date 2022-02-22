Attention travellers to Dubai! UAE waives off Rapid RT-PCR test done at Indian airports

Dubai Airport has issued new travel guidelines for international arriving passengers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. As per the latest guidelines, UAE has waived off Rapid RT-PCR done at Indian Airports before travelling to Dubai.

Henceforth all international flyers from India to Dubai will need a negative RT-PCR test done 48-hours before boarding the flight. Also, a PCR test will be conducted on arrival at the Dubai International Airport and the travellers will have to self-quarantine till the results are declared.

Passengers tested negative can continue their travel plans while passengers tested positive will undergo quarantine and treatment as laid down by Dubai authorities. For transit passengers, the norms governing the final entry point will be valid.

