Bengaluru, Hyderabad among most PUNCTUAL International Airports in the world: Report

India is one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world, with passenger traffic reaching an all time high in 2022. Also, India has constructed more airports in the last decade than most of the countries globally, including both domestic and international facilities. As per data by DGCA, more than 115 lakh passengers travelled on domestic flights in November 2022, up by 20 percent as compared to last year. Now, Aviation analytics firm Cirium has published its monthly on-time performance report for November, and as per the report, two Indian airports have performed remarkably well in On-Time Performance.

As per the report, Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport and Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport were among the top performers globally in terms of punctuality, beating other bigger airports in India, including Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Global Category

As per Cirium report, Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport was ranked among the top 20 most punctual airlines globally in the Global Airport category. The Bengaluru Airport was ranked at the 20th spot with 79.4 percent On Time Performance and was the only Indian airport in the list.

Norway's Oslo Airport (OSL) topped the list with an on-time percentage (OTP) of 87.63%, replacing Haneda Airport (HND) in Tokyo, Japan as the most punctual airport in the global category.

Large Category

In the large category, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (HYD) in Hyderabad performed exceptionally well, which had an OTP of 88.44%. It was ranked at the fourth spot overall behind New Chitose Airport (CTS) in Hokkaido, which is now the most Punctual airport in this category with OTP of 92.95%, followed by Osaka International Airport (ITM), which is now the second most punctual in the category with 91.11% OTP and Fukuoka Airport (FUK) at third with an OTP of 89.23%. It is worth noting that the top three airports in this category were all located in Japan.

No airports in Medium and Small categories from India could make it to the top 20 list of each category.