'Better Before Privatisation' PM's Economic Advisory Council Chairman Complains of Air India Flight Delay

Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), Bibek Debroy, lamented on Twitter on Friday that Tata-owned Air India's services were "better before privatisation" He expressed his frustration with Air India in a string of tweets following the delay of flight AI 687 from Mumbai to Delhi.

Replying to one of the tweets, Air India said the flight is delayed due to operational reasons. "Fed up with Air India. Booked on AI 687 to Delhi. Scheduled time of departure is 16.35. ETD keeps changing. Now 19.00. No information even now. It was better before privatisation...," he said.

Further, Debroy said it is a conscious decision that given a choice he will never fly Air India in the foreseeable future. "This is much worse than pre-privatization days. No one seems to be responsible. STD changing ever 15 minutes. Staff at the counter continuously changing statements. @airindiain," he said.

Debroy also said that more planes being ordered doesn't automatically improve service. "Mumbai-Delhi AI 687 Has been hell, not heaven. For four hours at the gate, More delays at this rate, Customer service with a dose of leaven. @airindiain," he said.

Responding to Debroy, Air India, in a tweet, said the flight is delayed due to operational reasons and it will depart at 2000 hours. "Please be assured, our team is trying its best to assist all passengers". However, Debroy replied saying the team is not assisting any passengers. "Do you want me to tweet a video of angry passengers? If they want to assist, I suggest tea/coffee to passengers waiting for 4 hours now. And true information," he tweeted.