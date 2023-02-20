Blogger Named Aishwarya Rai Caught Smoking on Mumbai-Ranchi IndiGo Flight, Arrested

A Twitter account JetArena has reported an incident of smoking on February 18, 2023 on an IndiGo flight. As per the report, a Blogger named Aishwarya Rai, was arrested after she was caught red-handed smoking in the aircraft toilet.

This incident happened on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Ranchi. She was caught red handed after the smoke detector alarm of the aircraft sounded.

This incident happened on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/OdCGhypZXV — JetArena (@ArenaJet) February 20, 2023

The incidents of smoking inside the flight have grown in the recent times. DGCA recently fined Air India Rs 10 Lakh for not reporting a passenger who smoked on Paris - New Delhi flight.

In another incident, a 49-year-old female passenger Anzhelika Moskvitina was arrested by police for creating ruckus on an Aeroflot flight from Stavropol to Moscow. She bared her chest in front of other passengers - including children - on the flight in protest of not letting her smoke in the lavatory on the plane.

As per a report on Mirror, the woman passenger was restrained with cuffs on the flight, and was handed over to the cops upon landing in Moscow. A video has surfaced on the social media platforms revealing the moment when the woman - suspected of being intoxicated - was arguing with cabin crew as they sought to pacify her.