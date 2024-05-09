Breaking: Air India Revokes Termination Of 25 Employees After Agreement With Crew Members
Air India Express today reached an agreement with the crew members and addressed their all concerns, said the airlines in a statement. Both the crew and management members have agreed to restore normal airline operations, it said. The termination of 25 crew members of Air India Express has also been overturned as per the agreement.
This is a developing story.
