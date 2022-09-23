NewsAviation
HONG KONG

BREAKING: Hong Kong ends mandatory quarantine for international arriving passengers

Hong Kong to end mandatory hotel quarantine for incoming travellers after nearly 2 years in a bid to stay competitive.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 01:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Hong Kong ends mandatory quarantine for international arriving passengers

Hong Kong to end mandatory hotel quarantine for incoming travellers after nearly 2 years in a bid to stay competitive. Hong Kong’s leader announced the city would no longer require incoming travellers to quarantine in designated hotels as the city seeks to open up globally after nearly two years. Incoming travellers will also no longer need a negative PCR test within 48 hours before boarding a plane to Hong Kong, the city's chief executive John Lee said Friday at a news conference.

Instead, they will need to present a negative result from a rapid antigen test, conducted 24 hours before their flight. The measures will come into effect Monday.

“While we can control the trend of the epidemic, we must allow the maximum room to allow connectivity with the world, so that we can have economic momentum and to reduce inconvenience to arriving travelers,” said Lee, who also said that authorities will not roll back the measures announced Friday.

He said that there must be a “balance between risks and economic growth."

With agencies inputs

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why no action is being taken on potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the mindset behind polluting the ocean
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is Putin's 'nuclear threat'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft Terror Attack' on Hindu Temples in Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 21, 2022