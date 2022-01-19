Breaking: India extends ban on scheduled international flights till February 28

Director General of Civil Aviation, the nodal body for aviation in India has announced the extension of ban on scheduled commercial passenger flights till February 28. All flights under Air Bubble agreements and Mission Vande Bharat will continue to operate.
Cargo flights will also continue to operate as per the previous arrangements.
