Indian Army's ALH Dhruv Helicopter Crashes in J&K's Kishtwar, Rescue Ops Launched
An Indian Army helicopter has crashed in the Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar region and multiple injuries have been reported.
Trending Photos
An Indian Army Helicopter has crashed in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir. The helicopter was flying with 3 Indian Army officers on board, including a commanding officer.
As per the preliminary reports, the helicopter is ALH Dhruv (Advanced Light Helicopter). At least two people onboard the ill-fated chopper have been injured severely.
An Army ALH Dhruv Helicopter crashed near Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/6twRIaLuzI — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2023
Rescue operation has been launched.
This is a developing story.
Live Tv