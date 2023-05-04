topStoriesenglish2602697
NewsAviation
INDIAN ARMY

Indian Army's ALH Dhruv Helicopter Crashes in J&K's Kishtwar, Rescue Ops Launched

An Indian Army helicopter has crashed in the Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar region and multiple injuries have been reported.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 12:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Indian Army's ALH Dhruv Helicopter Crashes in J&K's Kishtwar, Rescue Ops Launched

An Indian Army Helicopter has crashed in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir. The helicopter was flying with 3 Indian Army officers on board, including a commanding officer.

As per the preliminary reports, the helicopter is ALH Dhruv (Advanced Light Helicopter). At least two people onboard the ill-fated chopper have been injured severely.

Rescue operation has been launched.

This is a developing story.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar
DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal