Indian Army's ALH Dhruv Helicopter Crashes in J&K's Kishtwar, Rescue Ops Launched

An Indian Army Helicopter has crashed in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir. The helicopter was flying with 3 Indian Army officers on board, including a commanding officer.

As per the preliminary reports, the helicopter is ALH Dhruv (Advanced Light Helicopter). At least two people onboard the ill-fated chopper have been injured severely.

An Army ALH Dhruv Helicopter crashed near Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/6twRIaLuzI — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2023

Rescue operation has been launched.

This is a developing story.