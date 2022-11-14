Kadapa-bound IndiGo flight returns to Hyderabad due to bad weather, all passengers safe

Due to inclement weather, an Indigo flight returned to Hyderabad cancelling its landing in Kadapa. According to authorities, the 53-passenger jet made a return trip to Shamshabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Flight 6E7254 left Hyderabad at 10.45 in the morning and was due to land in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, at 11.55 in the morning. However, the flight did not receive approval from the air traffic controller due to poor weather at Kadapa airport. Based on the data provided by a tracking website, Indigo's ATR72 aircraft with tail number VT-IYP was completing Flight 6E7254 but had to return due to unfavourable weather conditions.

More information awaited

With inputs from IANS