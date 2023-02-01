Budget 2023: Govt to Setup 50 Additional Airports, Heliports, Aerodromes in India
Budget 2023: 50 additional airports, helipads, water aero drones, advanced landing grounds will be revived to improve regional air connectivity, said FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
