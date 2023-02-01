topStoriesenglish2568187
Budget 2023: Govt to Setup 50 Additional Airports, Heliports, Aerodromes in India

Budget 2023: 50 additional airports, helipads, water aero drones, advanced landing grounds will be revived to improve regional air connectivity, said FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 12:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Budget 2023: Presenting the Union Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will set up 50 additional Airports, Heliports, Aerodromes in India. "50 additional airports, helipads, water aero drones, advanced landing grounds will be revived to improve regional air connectivity", said FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

 

