NewsAviation
AVIATION

Charter flight from Hyderabad makes brief stop at Karachi Airport, reason unknown

Shortly after landing in Karachi, the special flight from Hyderabad took off with the 12 passengers on board and is not yet clear why the plane had landed at Karachi airport in Pakistan.

Last Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 08:40 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Charter flight from Hyderabad makes brief stop at Karachi Airport, reason unknown

A charter airplane from India with a dozen passengers on board landed at Pakistan's Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on Monday, according to a media report. The special flight departed from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, and landed at Karachi airport at 12:10 pm (local time), Geo News reported, quoting sources.

A spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed the development and said the international charter flight had flown in from India and it had no connection whatsoever with the country other than that.

Shortly after landing in Karachi, the special flight took off with the 12 passengers on board. It is not yet clear why the plane had landed at Karachi airport.

The latest incident comes after two planes from India landed in Karachi last month due to technical issues.

SpiceJet's Delhi-Dubai flight suffered a mid-air malfunction in its fuel indicator and was diverted to Karachi on July 5. IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi as a precaution on July 17 after pilots observed defect in one of the engines.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of PM Modi's speech at Red Fort
DNA Video
DNA: When will decisive battle against familism happen?
DNA Video
DNA: What are the side effects of family-based parties?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is crime against women not stopping?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of salute from Indigenous Howitzer Cannon
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What is the most bothersome problem for Indians?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?