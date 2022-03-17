हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chennai

Chennai airport transit passengers get the option to rest between flights, details here

The transit passengers going through Chennai now have an option to opt for a resting facility between their flights near the Chennai airport.

Image for representation

Chennai airport is now providing transit passengers with the facility to rest during their journey through the airport. The passengers can now opt to take a rest between the flights at a facility located near the airport terminals; they also have the option of overnight stays.

The resting facility is located inside the Chennai Airport Metro station. The facility is located within walking distance from both the international and domestic terminals of the airport. It is about a 10-minute walk.

The passengers will pay 2,000 (with GST) for a single occupancy accommodation, whereas 2,500 for a double room (sans GST). Those who only want to stay for a few hours can rent a room. With 20 rooms, the occupancy rate is over 80% these days, with many of the bookings coming in through the internet.

The lack of signs and promotions regarding such a service for passengers has been a serious flaw. Publicising the resource by placing notices at terminals and airline helpdesks can help.

