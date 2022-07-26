It’s no secret that China is racing ahead in the fight to make the most advanced and lethal fighter jet. In fact, China is only among the three nations to have developed a generation 5 fighter jet, sharing the spot with the United States and Russia, with its Chengdu J-20 multirole aircraft. While China and Russia has only one Gen 5 jet, the United States has got two of them – the F-35 and F-22. It seems like China is all set to take on the US head on with yet another stealth 5th gen fighter jet. As per some social media posts, first high-resolution image of Chinese Shenyang J-35 has surfaced online.

While this is not the first-time reports have suggested that China is prepping an advanced plane, this is for the first time such clear photos of the jet have surfaced on the internet. Also known as the FC-31, the prototype looks like the naval variant of the Chinese Shenyang J-35 and is a direct competitor to the Lockheed Martin’s F-35 II Lighting, widely regarded as the best fighter jet in the world, with three variants: A, B and C depending on the operational capabilities.

The new pictures show the FC-31 stealth aircraft with the serial number 35003 and a gray tactical paint job. The proto jet also gets toned down national insignia and the aircraft’s tail fin has a “flying shark” emblem resembling those on PLAN J-15 carrier-based fighter jets.

The FC-31 is not only a F-35 competitor, it also gets design inspiration from the latter in the form a front opening canopy, internally bowed with an integral bulkhead at the back. The J-35 gets WS-21 engines and is the enhanced version of the WS-13E.

Being a naval variant, the FC-31 is anticipated to take off and land on Type 004, China’s planned fourth aircraft carrier. Not just the FC-31, China is also testing J-10D, an advanced variant of the J-10 jointly developed with Pakistan Air Force.

On the other hand, India is working to developed the AMCA Gen 5 aircraft that will replace the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI in the Indian Air Force and one developed, will make India among a handful of nations to have 5th generation fighter jet.

