DefExpo 2022: Rolls-Royce supports 'Make-in-India' vision, shows interest to make fighter jet engines in the country

Rolls-Royce, the British aviation and aerospace conglomerate has reiterated its commitment to support India’s vision of self-reliance in defence, through collaboration opportunities to co-design, co-develop and co-produce fighter jet engines in the country. Rolls-Royce is presenting its advanced defence capabilities and future-ready technology solutions at the DefExpo 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, which is scheduled to take place from 18th-22nd October. With more than 16,000 military engines in service spanning across 160 customers in 103 countries, the company is a powerful player in the defence aerospace engine market.

The company will also familiarise customers and potential partners with its technologically superior offerings for naval defence, including full-electric propulsion solutions and the power-dense MT30 marine gas turbine for aircraft carriers, frigates and destroyers.

For naval customers at DefExpo, Rolls-Royce will be showcasing solutions including full electric propulsion (IFEP) as well as other offerings such as the MT30 - the world’s most power-dense marine gas turbine in service today with destroyers, frigates and aircraft carriers. MT30 offers a superior power-to-weight ratio, generating up to 40MW from a 30-tonne packaged unit, and offers ship designers much more options and flexibility in designing the naval vessels of tomorrow.

For the past nine decades, Rolls-Royce has been serving the Indian armed forces with technology products and solutions to power land, naval and air defence capabilities. Rolls-Royce’s Power Systems business will be also showcasing its advanced solutions for naval and land defence at the expo.

Kishore Jayaraman, President, India & South Asia, Rolls-Royce, said, “As India takes steps to realise its vision of ‘self-reliance’ in defence, we believe we are well positioned to help leapfrog this journey through meaningful partnerships for co-creation of engine technologies. True self-reliance will come when such a partnership not only results in Intellectual Property (IP) ownership in India, but shared creation of capabilities in-country to indigenise defence technology in the future.”

Alex Zino, Director - Business Development & Future Programmes, Rolls-Royce, said, “The UK is a natural ally for India, and it is heartening that the two countries have pledged greater cooperation in defence. India can leverage the combined strength of its own scientific talent and resources along with the UK’s technology experience to accelerate its combat engine development program. We, at Rolls-Royce, are committed to support such a partnership. Our rich history of engine technology development for both civil and defence engines, particularly in the gas turbine-based aero-engine segment, makes us a partner of choice to collaborate and co-develop defence technology in India.”