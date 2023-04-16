Delhi-Bound Lufthansa Flight Returns To Frankfurt Due To Technical Glitch

After being airborne for nearly two hours, a Delhi-bound Lufthansa flight is returning to Frankfurt due to a hydraulic system issue, according to a passenger. The flight LH-0760 from Frankfurt to Delhi is being operated by a Boeing 747-400 aircraft. A PTI correspondent who is on the flight said that after being airborne for around two hours, the captain announced that the aircraft is being taken back to Frankfurt to take care of the hydraulic system.

The flight, which was to take off at 1.40 pm, was delayed and took off at around 2.20 pm (local time) from Frankfurt.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi-Bagdogra IndiGo flight had to return to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport because of a technical problem. As per a statement from the airline, flight 6E 6282 returned to Delhi as a precautionary measure.

"The pilot noticed a technical issue and requested a turn back. The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing necessary inspection. An alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Bagdogra," IndiGo said in a statement.

Before that, a Saudia Airlines cargo flight made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport on the same day after its windshield cracked mid-air, reports ANI. The aircraft landed safely at the Kolkata Airport at 12:02 pm. Before the landing, the airport had made all the necessary arrangements. A full emergency was withdrawn after the flight landed, according to airport officials.