DigiYatra Service Implemented At Guwahati Airport, Easing Passenger Movement

The introduction of Digiyatra at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati will transform the passenger experience. Users have overwhelmingly embraced DigiYatra travel services across other airports, leading to a noticeable surge in their usage. According to a press statement from the Guwahati airport authority, the DigiYatra service was officially inaugurated at Guwahati Airport in August 2023, marking a significant milestone in elevating the overall travel journey for passengers.

According to the MOCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) advisory, at least 10 per cent of passengers are expected to use DG Yatra services. Though initially, passengers used the service less, in this recent week DG Yatra's use has increased to 11.9 per cent. The number is expected to increase further in the coming days.

Notably, DG Yatra services are currently available at departure gate no. D - 10 and D -7 at the entry into the terminal. The facility is also available at all boarding gates.

Well, last year in december civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said Digi Yatra facility will be available at 25 more airports in 2024. Currently, the facility is available at 13 airports for domestic passengers. Digi Yatra provides for contactless, seamless movement of passengers at various check points at airports based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT). At a briefing in the national capital, Scindia said Digi Yatra will be introduced at 14 airports in the first phase and another 11 airports in the second phase next year. By the end of 2024, Digi Yatra will be available at 25 more airports and the total number of airports that will have the facility will increase to 38, he said.

Currently, Digi Yatra facility is available at 14 airports that handle around 85 per cent of the country's domestic air passenger traffic. Next year, the facility will be available at a total of 38 airports that handle around 95 per cent of the traffic. The data shared by a passenger for Digi Yatra is stored in an encrypted format.