NewsAviation
AVIATION

Direct flights to operate between Bhubaneswar-Dubai very soon: Odisha CM

“Direct flights will be operated between Bhubaneswar to Dubai very soon,” Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said while addressing the Odia diaspora in Dubai on June 29, reports PTI. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 06:51 PM IST
  • Direct flights will be operated between Bhubaneswar to Dubai very soon, says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
  • Nearly one lakh people of Odisha live in the United Arab Emirates
  • Odisha government has already proceeded with a viability gap funding (VGF) plan for direct flight services between Dubai and Bhubaneswar

Trending Photos

Direct flights to operate between Bhubaneswar-Dubai very soon: Odisha CM

Nearly one lakh people of Odisha live in the United Arab Emirates. Direct air connectivity between Dubai and Bhubaneswar has been their long-pending demand. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that direct flights will be operated between Bhubaneswar to Dubai very soon. Patnaik made this announcement while addressing the Odia diaspora in Dubai on June 29.

The chief minister's private secretary VK Pandian, who is accompanying Patnaik on the foreign tour, said that the Odisha government has already proceeded with a viability gap funding (VGF) plan for direct flight services between Dubai and Bhubaneswar.

VGF is a grant provided to support infrastructure projects that are economically justified but fall short of financial viability. While attending the program, Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra said that the Odisha government will give subsidies to airlines willing to operate direct flights from Dubai to Bhubaneswar under the VGF scheme.

Also read: Deoghar airport receives aerodrome licence from DGCA, gets permit for commercial flight ops

In that arrangement, the government provides subsidies to flight operators for a period of three to six months for new destinations, expecting that the operations would be financially viable within that period.

Once the air route becomes economically viable, the government need not give subsidies to the airlines, Mohapatra said. The scheme was introduced for international flights from Bhubaneswar to Malaysia and Thailand two years ago. Later, it was extended to domestic flights, official sources said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Live TV

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra Chief Minister
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- How Supreme Court agreed for floor test?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; June 29, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Comment Row -- Will UAE condemn Kanhaiya's beheading?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Religious war started in India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Open challenge to government and constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Row -- Man beheaded in Udaipur for supporting Nupur Sharma
DNA Video
DNA: 19 killed in building collapse in Mumbai's Kurla
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the relationship between Gandhi Family and former PM Narasimha Rao
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 28, 2022