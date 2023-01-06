Fact Check: Shankar Mishra, not Shekhar Mishra is the name of passenger who peed on Air India flight

The accussed in the shocking incident where a man returning to India from New York, urinated on his co-passenger has been identified as Shankar Mishra, a Mumbai based finance executive, working for a well-known American bank. The initial reports earlier identified the accussed as Shekhar Mishra and not Shankar Mishra. However, now the na,e has been confirmed as Shankar Mishra. Some reports states that the name of the passenger who urinated on the female co-passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies, is Shankar Shekhar Mishra. The Delhi Police is yet to reveal the exact details.

The police also said multiple teams were sent to Mumbai to nab the man but he was absconding. The Delhi Police registered an FIR against the man on Wednesday based on the complaint given by the victim to Air India, they said. Air India, earlier banned Mishra from flying for 30 days.

Who is Shankar Mishra?

The police said the accused, Shankar Mishra, is the vice-president of the India Chapter of an American multinational financial services company headquartered in California. Shankar Mishra is a resident of Mumbai, but has been absconding from his location. The Police had sent teams to Mumbai at his known locations but he was absconding.

DGCA issues show-cause notice to Air India

Holding that Air India's conduct appeared to be "unprofessional", aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday issued notices to the officials and crew of the New York-Delhi flight, asking why action should not be taken against them for "dereliction" of duty while handling the November 26 "urination" incident.

Based on the victim's complaint, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) as well as under Aircraft Rules.

With PTI inputs