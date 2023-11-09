trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2686278
Flying Wedge Becomes First Indian Private Company To Get DGCA Type Certification For Unmanned Aircraft Technology

Under the DGCA’s stringent regulatory framework, no drone, aircraft, or aeroplane can operate in India without DGCA-type certification.

Flying Wedge Defense and Aerospace, a company catering to India’s defense and aerospace sector, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first entity to secure DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) Type Certification for indigenous Unmanned Aircraft technology. This milestone sets a new standard in India’s technological landscape especially with their Indigenous aircraft FWDA10.

Under the DGCA’s stringent regulatory framework, no drone, aircraft, or aeroplane can operate in India without DGCA-type certification. While a handful of companies have successfully obtained this certification, the majority have done so through technology transfer agreements with Chinese firms. Flying Wedge, on the other hand, has achieved DGCA-type certification based on genuinely indigenous technology, underscoring their commitment to self-reliance and advancing India’s aerospace industry on the global stage.

Flying Wedge’s journey to DGCA Type Certification is a key step towards 'Make in India', spearheaded by its manufacturing unit in Bengaluru and expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Their fully autonomous modular drones, equipped with globally supported APIs, have gained significant attention of the UAV industry. Flying Wedge is also making autonomous agriculture drones that enhance crop yield and reduce water consumption. 

