From Dry Coconut To Power Bank: A List Of Prohibited Items In Flight's Check In Baggage

The aviation security is one of the most advanced form of security check a passenger has to undergo among any other form of transportation. The security check at airports across the world has evolved over the years and employs some of the most advanced machines to detect threats. The security officials not only check the person who is travelling extensively, but also the check in luggage they carry with them on the plane. Despite clear guidelines laid out by airports, a lot of travellers don't know what exactly can be carried inside the cabin of a plane and what can't be carried.

As per data shared by Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), out of 1,08,50,465 check-in baggage scanned in 6 months from December 2022 to May 2023, a total of 41,271 bags were found carrying prohibited items. Although that's only 0.4 percent of the bags, it still creates a backlog and delays the security process at the airports.

As per a statement by the Adani-run Mumbai International Airport, "In airport operations, time plays a very crucial role. Every minute lost in the process can cause a passenger to miss his / her flight." So if you are planning to take a flight any time soon, here's a list of the prohibited items one should not carry in their check-in luggage.



cre Trending Stories

Prohibited Items In Check-In Bags

1) Batteries spare/or loose, Power banks, lithium metal or lithium-ion cells: When damaged, short-circuited, or overheated, these batteries can catch fire inside the aircraft.

2) Battery powered wheelchairs and mobility aids: These devices use have wet batteries, if damaged in transit the acid in the batteries can cause corrosion and malfunctioning of aircraft equipment.

3) Compressed gas cartridges, cylinders lighters, e-cigarettes: These gases are highly flammable and if damaged during transit they might explode.

4) Electronic devices which cannot be switched off: Such battery powered devices if not switched off can generate a lot of heat which can cause fire.

5) Thermometer or barometer, medical equipment filled with mercury: If such devices are damaged during transit the mercury leaked out can spread all in the cargo area of the aircraft cause damage. Also, if mercury is spread inside the aircraft can cause corrosion and malfunctioning of aircraft equipment.

6) Dry Coconut: The dry coconut contains a high amount of oil, which is highly flammable and can cause fire if it encounters heat inside the aircraft.

These items are some of the commonly carried items in the check-in bags as people are still not aware of the rules. Apart from these items, there are the usual lethal weapons, sharp items, liquid items which one can't carry inside the cabin of the flight.