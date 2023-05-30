Go First Airline Extends Flight Cancellations Till June 4 Amid Insolvency Row

Go First Airline, owned by India's Wadia Group, has further extended the cancellation of its flights till June 4, 2023. In a statement, crisis-hit Go First Airlines informed that its scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled till June 4, adding that a full refund will be issued to the passengers. In a statement on Twitter, Go First, formerly known as Go Air said that "Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 4th June 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused." Go First earlier announced to cancel flight operations till May 30.

This is not the first time that the cash strapped airline has extended its flight cancellation. The airline first announced to ground all its aircrafts on May 3, a day after the airline filed for voluntary insolvency proceedings with the NCLT. Although the flights were initially cancelled till May 5, the airline has been extending the cancellations with no solution in sight.

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 4th June 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/FdMt1cRR4b for more information. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/qNDORbmDJi — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) May 30, 2023

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) last week advised Go First Airlines to submit a comprehensive restructuring plan for a sustainable revival of operations. A senior DGCA official earlier said that Go First has submitted their response to a show cause notice, issued on May 8, wherein they have requested that they may be allowed to use the moratorium period to prepare a comprehensive restructuring plan for restarting operations and present the same to DGCA for the requisite regulatory approvals before restarting operations.

Accordingly, DGCA had advised the airline to submit a comprehensive restructuring/revival plan for a sustainable revival of operations, within a period of 30 days. The revival plan once submitted by Go First shall be reviewed by DGCA for further appropriate action in the matter.

The airline blamed US engine maker Pratt & Whitney for not providing new engines for its Airbus A320 fleet, resulting in loss in business.