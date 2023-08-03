trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2644237
NewsAviation
GO FIRST

Go First Airlines Cancels Flights Till August 6 Citing 'Operational Reasons'

Go First has also issued a statement, which it has posted along with the tweet, saying that the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations and is optimistic about resuming bookings shortly.

Last Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 06:59 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Go First Airlines Cancels Flights Till August 6 Citing 'Operational Reasons' Image for representation

Go First airline, which has been grounded since early May, has announced a further extension of flight cancellations till August 6, the airline announced in a tweet on Thursday.
Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 6th August 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused...," the airline tweeted.

Go First has also issued a statement, which it has posted along with the tweet, saying that the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations and is optimistic about resuming bookings shortly.

Also read: Kochi-Sharjah Air India Express Flight Made Emergency Landing Likely Due To Onions: Here's What Happened?

"The company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly," the airline stated.

"We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till August 6, 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations. We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," Go First said in the statement.

Earlier on May 2, Go First cancelled its flights and filed for voluntary bankruptcy before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging delays on the part of a US-based engine maker, Pratt, and Whitney, for its inability to promptly meet obligations -- leading to the grounding of a portion of its fleet.

Last Friday, DGCA conditionally allowed the grounded airline Go First to resume its operations. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had said Go First may resume scheduled flight operations on the availability of interim funding and approval of flight schedule by the regulator. The regulator had allowed the operation of 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights.

The airline has approximately 4,200 employees, and it reported total revenue from operations at Rs 4,183 crore in the financial year 2021-22. There were reports that the grounding of the Go First flights had put pressure on airfares, particularly on select routes where it had a footprint.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train