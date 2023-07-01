trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2629480
NewsAviation
AVIATION

Go First Crisis: DGCA Data Reveals Average Airfare On Domestic Routes Decline

As per the data compiled by the DGCA's Tariff Monitoring Unit, the average airfares on the Delhi-Mumbai route dropped 74 per cent on June 29 compared to June 6.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 06:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Go First Crisis: DGCA Data Reveals Average Airfare On Domestic Routes Decline

The Go First crisis has not only impacted the domestic airline's operations, as the airline has grounded all its aircrafts since last 2 months, but impacted the overall average price of air tickets on various routes in India. On the routes where Go First airline was operating its flights, the sudden grounding of its entire fleet has put an additional load on the other air carriers on those routes, including Delhi-Mumbai, the busiest route in the country. The airfare has declined on this route as well, according to an analysis based on the data compiled by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Among 10 routes, the average airfares on the Delhi-Mumbai route dropped 74 per cent on June 29 compared to June 6, as per the data compiled by the DGCA's Tariff Monitoring Unit. During the same period, the decline was 70 per cent on the Delhi-Pune route, 72 per cent on the Delhi-Ahmedabad route and 36 per cent on the Delhi-Srinagar route, reported ANI. However, ticket prices rose on some routes during the comparative period.

The average fares on Mumbai-Delhi and Pune-Delhi routes rose 23 per cent and 17 per cent. Earlier this month, airfares on various routes had surged, following which Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had asked representatives of airlines to self-regulate the ticket prices as well as put in place a mechanism to ensure reasonable pricing.

cre Trending Stories

Airfares are not regulated in the country, and broadly, they depend on the supply-demand situation. On June 12, Scindia said fares have been reduced by up to 60 per cent and are likely to decline further on certain routes that had seen an increase in fares. The DGCA is also closely monitoring the situation.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad