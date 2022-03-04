हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
GoFirst

Go First operates its first evacuation flight, brings back 177 Indians

The city-based airline said it would also endeavour to provide any additional flights as the Ministry of External Affairs may require.

Image for representation

Go First, a private carrier announced it has operated the first evacuation flight from Budapest, Hungary, to New Delhi, bringing 177 Indians back from war-torn Ukraine. As part of the Operation Ganga mission, the city-based airline also announced that it would run two flights every day till March 10.

The first evacuation flight of Go First from Budapest departed at 5.58 pm (local time) on Thursday and arrived in New Delhi at 9.20 am (local time) on Friday with 177 passengers on board, the airline said in a statement.

"For the evacuation, the flight had departed from New Delhi at 10:30 am (local time) on Thursday and landed at Budapest via Kuwait at 4 am (local time)", it said.

Also read: FlyBig adds Hyderabad, Indore and Gondia to its network under UDAN scheme

"This is a massive humanitarian crisis. Go First will support Indians with many more evacuation flights that are required to help Indians return to their loved ones."

"The airline has always been at the forefront and stands committed to providing our services during a crisis for helping our fellow citizens when they need it the most," said Go First CEO Kaushik Khona.

The city-based airline said it would also endeavour to provide any additional flights as the Ministry of External Affairs may require.

Ukraine's airspace has been closed since February 24, and India is evacuating its citizens by special flights from the eastern European country's western neighbours like Romania, Hungary and Poland.

With inputs from PTI

