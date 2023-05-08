Go First Pilot Blames Airline For Not Paying His Rs 1 Crore Dues, NCLT Issues Notice

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday issued notice to low-cost airline Go First on a petition filed by a pilot regarding his dues, as the beleaguered carrier seeks an early decision on its voluntary insolvency resolution plea. NCLT two-judge bench, headed by Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar and a technical member LN Gupta on Monday issued notice to the budget carrier on hearing the plea of its pilot R Dastoor, stating that there is more than Rs 1 crore due on the low-cost carrier for his services provided to the airline.

"We issue notice and we will hear the matter on May 17, next," the NCLT bench said. Go First told the NCLT Delhi that it received notices from lessors for termination and the lessors have moved the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), too, for relief.

It further said that the lessors were beginning to take possession when NCLT had already taken stock of the case. "We are not being even allowed access for carrying out our basic maintenance work," the airline said.

The NCLT also heard on Monday the petition filed by SS Associates Services Pvt Ltd, which was providing transport services to Go First. This plea was in respect to a claim of around Rs 3 crore. The NCLT, however, did not pass any order or notice on it.

Go First also said that the lessors started deregistering the carrier's aircraft. On May 4, after a hearing, the tribunal reserved its order on the budget carrier's petition. After hearing the lawyers, who pleaded to the NCLT to take an early decision over the issue, the bench also agreed to look into Go First's request.

Lessors sought the deregistration of more than 20 planes and have approached the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after the Wadia Group airline filed its voluntary insolvency resolution plea, Go First said. (ANI)