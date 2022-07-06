With multiple flights reporting technical snag across India in the last few days, DGCA, India's aviation watchdog is keeping a strict check on airlines and pilots. In one such unusual incident, a Go First pilot (earlier known as GoAir) refused to land the flight at the Patna Airport after a technical snag occurred in the plane. The incident ensued huge chaos at Patna airport as the family members of the passengers who were arriving at Patna airport were shocked and went to the counter of GoAir creating a bit of ruckus.

The Go First flight was scheduled to land at 2 PM at the Patna's Jay Prakash Narayan airport, and reached at the scheduled time in the vicinity of the airport, but went all the back to New Delhi and later landed safely in Delhi.

Airline officials said that the flight was having technical glitches that arose during the takeoff at Delhi airport, and came on as pilots probably thought that the issues would be rectified. The pilot decided to go ahead with the journey and instead of returning back to Delhi at the time.

However, it was not the case and pilot realized the problem has not been rectified and refused to land in Patna airport and returned to Delhi. The airline arranged another plane for the passengers who finally reached Patna airport at 6 p.m.

Two SpiceJet planes had made emergency landings at Patna airport last month alone, while two SpiceJet flights faced technical snag on June 5 itself, the day of Go First incident. It's not clear what technical snag the flight faced that led to the decision of pilot turning all the way around to Delhi.

