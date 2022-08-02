NewsAviation
AVIATION

Good news for international air travellers! Govt signs agreement with 116 countries, to bring down airfare

Govt signs bilateral air service agreement with 116 countries to benefit passengers and bring down airfares, reports ANI. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 10:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Indian government has activated bilateral air service agreements with 116 countries
  • Any designated foreign airline can operate to/from a point in India
  • The government's move will benefit passengers and may bring down airfares

Trending Photos

Good news for international air travellers! Govt signs agreement with 116 countries, to bring down airfare

To increase and expand connectivity between India and nations around the world, the Indian government has activated bilateral air service agreements with 116 countries and is allowing foreign carriers to serve India to add more flights to the country's metropolitan cities. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh (retd) informed the Parliament in a written reply stating that India has signed a bilateral Air Services Agreement (ASA) with 116 foreign countries. 

"Any designated foreign airline can operate to/from a point in India if it is designated as a point of call in the bilateral Air Services Agreement (ASA) signed between India and the country which has designated the airline," he added. Travel industry experts said the government's move will benefit passengers and may bring down airfares. 

"It is good to have bilateral air service agreements with countries to increase seat capacity and have an open sky policy for foreign carriers as it will benefit passengers," Anju Wariah, Director, Group Business Development, STIC Travel Group told ANI. 

Also read: Domestic airlines not charging any fee for web check-in, only optional charges allowed: VK Singh

The government has also said due to a significant imbalance in the number of points of call in favour of foreign carriers at present, it is not granting any non-metro airport as a new point of call to any foreign carrier for the purpose of operating passenger services. 

Indian designated carriers are free to mount scheduled operations to and from any international airport, including Kannur International Airport, under the ambit of bilateral ASAs concluded by India with foreign countries.

The travel industry has been urging the government for quite some time that foreign carriers be allowed to operate from cities other than metro airports. "Indian-designated carriers are free to mount operations from any city but a foreign carrier is not. Till the time it's not done, there will be a demand-supply gap which can impact prices," Wariah said. 

The countries with which India has signed bilateral air service agreements include those in Asia, Europe, Middle East and South America. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Live Tv

AviationAirfareinternational travelAir passengers

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is the scam in which Sanjay Raut is 'trapped'
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Patra Chawl Land Scam' happened?
DNA Video
DNA : What is the role of Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the Indian players who beat the World's stalwarts
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of the 'Medal Heroes' of the Commonwealth Games
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How has the mobile phone became the biggest enemy of mental health?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens
DNA Video
DNA: When will IAF bid adieu to MiG-21?