For the next Haj season, the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has announced new guidelines for airlines flying pilgrims. According to the GACA, the restrictions apply to all airlines operating in the kingdom's airports, including private flights, in terms of the health conditions that passengers arriving in Saudi Arabia to perform Haj must meet, as reported by the Xinhua news agency.

According to the new rules, pilgrim passengers should be less than 65 years old, have completed immunisation with basic doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and submit a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to departure.

Meanwhile, flag carrier Saudia announced on Thursday the allocation of 14 aircraft for pilgrims, which are expected to make 268 international flights from and to 15 destinations worldwide, as well as 32 domestic flights.

Also read: Haj 2022: SpiceJet to start special flights to Saudi Arabia for pilgrims starting from June 5

It added that the airline would be responsible for providing around 107,000 international and 12,800 domestic seats.

In April, Saudi Arabia announced its plan to receive 1 million domestic and foreign pilgrims during the upcoming Haj season, marking the first time that foreign pilgrims will be allowed to perform the annual pilgrimage after the previous two seasons, which were restricted to domestic pilgrims due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

With inputs from IANS