The resort Timber Trail's cable car, which is located on the Chandigarh-Shimla national highway in Solan district, has been stranded in mid-air for more than an hour. Officials stated that a rescue mission is ongoing and that the Indian Army may be called in to assist in the rescue of the tourists, who shared videos of the tragedy with their family members. An officer stated that two of the tourists were rescued by hanging a rope. The rescue operation is underway, according to legislator Dhani Ram Shandil.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Rescue operation underway at Parwanoo Timber Trail where a cable car trolly with tourists is stuck mid-air.



2 people have been rescued, 9 are still stranded. NDRF team shortly to reach the spot: Dhanbir Thakur, SDM Kasauli pic.twitter.com/gygYHK0II0 — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

A video shared by ANI on Twitter shows a tourist getting out of the car and climbing down the rope hanging out of the helicopter. More information on the incident is awaited.

With inputs from agencies