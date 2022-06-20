NewsAviation
HIMACHAL PRADESH

Himachal Pradesh: Tourists stranded mid-air on a ropeway in Parwanoo Timber Trail, second incident after Deoghar

Based on ANI's reports,  11 tourists were stuck on the Parwanoo Timber Trail ropeway in Himachal, two of which have been rescued while the operations are underway to resuce others.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 03:57 PM IST
  • This is the second such incident after Deogarh
  • Rescue operations are underway
  • 2 our of 11 people have been rescued

The resort Timber Trail's cable car, which is located on the Chandigarh-Shimla national highway in Solan district, has been stranded in mid-air for more than an hour. Officials stated that a rescue mission is ongoing and that the Indian Army may be called in to assist in the rescue of the tourists, who shared videos of the tragedy with their family members. An officer stated that two of the tourists were rescued by hanging a rope. The rescue operation is underway, according to legislator Dhani Ram Shandil.

A video shared by ANI on Twitter shows a tourist getting out of the car and climbing down the rope hanging out of the helicopter. More information on the incident is awaited.

With inputs from agencies

