NewsAviation
INDIAN AIR FORCE

IAF father-daughter duo flies same formation in Hawk-132 trainer jet, creates history

The father-daughter duo created history on 30 May 2022, when they flew in the same formation of Hawk-132 aircraft at Air Force Station Bidar.

Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 10:27 AM IST

IAF father-daughter duo flies same formation in Hawk-132 trainer jet, creates history

A father-daughter duo has created history in the Indian Air Force (IAF), when they flew in the same formation here recently, IAF said on Tuesday. There has not been any previous instance in the IAF where a father and his daughter were part of the same formation for a mission, an official release said. Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma and his daughter Ananya flew in the same formation recently. "The father-daughter duo created history on 30 May 2022, when they flew in the same formation of Hawk-132 aircraft at Air Force Station Bidar, where Flying Officer Ananya Sharma is undergoing her training before she graduates onto faster and more superior fighter aircraft of the IAF," the release said.

"There has not been any previous instance in the IAF where a father and his daughter were part of the same fighter formation for a mission," it added. It was the mission where the two were more than just father and daughter. "They were comrades, who had full faith in each other as fellow wingmen would," the release stated.

Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma was commissioned in the fighter stream of the IAF in 1989. He has had extensive experience of fighter operations, having commanded a Mig-21 squadron as well as a frontline fighter station.

Having completed her B Tech in Electronics and Communication, Ananya was selected for training for the flying branch of IAF. She was commissioned as a fighter pilot in December 2021, the release said.

