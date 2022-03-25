India needs over 2000 new aircrafts in next two decades as air traffic expected to grow: Airbus

With rapid increase in passenger air traffic in India, the country would need 2210 new aircraft over the next two decades, a senior official of Airbus said on March 24.

The fleet could comprise 1770 new small aircrafts like A220 and 440 medium and large aircraft, Head of Airline Marketing India and South Asia, Airbus, Brent McBratney said.

To serve its growing aviation industry, India will also require an additional 34,000 pilots and 45,000 technicians by 2040.

Also read: Finnair launches Helsinki-Mumbai direct flight services, to operate from July 2022

"Over the next decade, India will grow to have the largest population in the world, its economy will grow the fastest among the G20 nations, and a burgeoning middle class will spend more on air travel. As a result, passenger traffic in India will grow at 6.2 per cent per annum by 2040, the fastest among the major economies and well above the global average of 3.9 per cent," said Brent McBratney, Head of Airline Marketing, Airbus India and South Asia.

India has witnessed an upward trend in the growth of air traffic over the last 10 years -- with domestic traffic growing almost threefold and international traffic more than doubling. Passenger traffic in India is expected to grow at 6.2 percent during the next two decades.

Airbus said it would deliver more than one aircraft to India every week for the next 10 years. Remi Maillard, President and MD, Airbus India and South Asia, said India has huge untapped potential in the long-haul market.

On international routes, India has only about 1/10th of the widebody fleet installed in similar markets, depriving homegrown carriers of a larger share of the profitable long-haul routes now dominated by foreign airlines.

"We have seen India's domestic market develop strongly with our flagship A320 aircraft. It is time now for Indian carriers to unlock the potential of international travel in and out of India, leveraging the country's demographic, economic and geographic dividends," said Maillard.

"Whether it is expanding existing airlines or supporting new airlines, there must now be a re-fleeting and rethinking about future-oriented solutions with technology that paves the way for sustainable long-range travel. The A350 is the perfect solution for that," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Live TV

#mute