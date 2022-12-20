India's Aviation industry on a RISE! Passenger traffic up by over 50 percent in 2022

Passengers carried by domestic airlines in India during January- November 2022 were at 1,105.10 lakhs as against 726.11 lakhs during the corresponding period of the previous year, registering an annual growth of 52.19 per cent, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) India data showed on Monday. In November, the operators carried 116.79 lakh passengers versus 105.16 lakh same month last year, a year-on-year increase of 11 per cent, data showed.

The rise in civil aviation traffic in India can also be attributed to the recovery from the pandemic. Further, the overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month of November 2022 was a mere 0.25 per cent.

The cancellation rate for Alliance Air, Star Air, FlyBig, Indigo, Air India, SpiceJet, and Go First was at 1.5 per cent, 1.2 per cent, 0.74 per cent, 0.26 per cent, 0.21 per cent, 0.16 per cent, and 0.02 per cent, respectively.

Most of the cancellations were attributed to weather and technical reasons, DGCA said citing information provided by operators. Moreover, in November 2022, a total of 403 passenger-related complaints were received by the scheduled domestic airlines.

The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of November 2022 was around 0.35.