IndiGo Airline Adds Azerbaijan To International Network, Announces Delhi-Baku Direct Flight Services

IndiGo, India's largest airline, has added Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan to its extensive network of international routes. With this announcement, Baku becomes the 30th international destination and 108th overall destination in the 6E network. These direct flights between Delhi to Baku, Azerbaijan will take to the skies starting August 11, 2023. The Delhi-Baku Flight 6E 1803 will fly on Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun at 20:20 and will reach Baku at 23:50. On its return, the Baku-Delhi Flight 6E 1804 will fly on Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat at 01:40 and will reach Delhi at 07:10.

IndiGo Airline has become the only airline in India to offer direct flight services not only to Baku, but also Tbilisi, Jakarta and Nairobi, all of which were recently announced as part of the airline's massive international expansion plan. Later, IndiGo will also launch flights to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and relaunch flights to Hong Kong. IndiGo aims to reach 32 international destinations this year.

Further, IndiGo says that the flights will "open doors to incredible experiences" for both business and leisure travellers. Baku is a blend of rich history and modernity and is also the home for the Azerbaijan Formula 1 race. It is known for the distinctive Flame Towers, a trio of towering skyscrapers, dominating the city's skyline.



One can also visit the historic Maiden Tower in the heart of Baku's Old Town, the Palace of the Shirvanshahs, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Yanar Dag (a permanent fire flame on the top of the mountain) and also view the Caspian Sea.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, "We are delighted to announce the launch of new flights connecting Delhi and Baku, reinvigorating the historical Silk Route connection between these two vibrant cities. Baku is the capital and largest city of Azerbaijan, as well as the largest city on the Caspian Sea. This strategic introduction addresses the growing travel demand from India to Azerbaijan, while also promoting cultural exchanges and fostering stronger bilateral ties.

With these flights, tourists will get to experience not only its medieval walled old city but also the contemporary landmarks. IndiGo remains committed to delivering affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences across our unparalleled network.”

H.E. Ashraf Shikhaliyev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to India, said, “We are happy to welcome the commencement of direct flights from Delhi to Baku of IndiGo. This enhanced air connectivity will further strengthen the ties between Azerbaijan and India. It will also unlock boundless opportunities for cultural exploration and foster tourism growth, inviting Indian travelers to experience the enchanting beauty and hospitality of Azerbaijan- the mysterious Land of Fire.”