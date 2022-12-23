topStoriesenglish
IndiGo airline launches winter SALE, offers flight tickets starting at Rs 2023

IndiGo airline has opened the sale that will run between December 23 - 25, under which the airfares are offered starting from Rs 2,023 for domestic flights and Rs 4,999 for international flights.

India’s largest domestic air carrier with over 55 percent market share, IndiGo, has announced a special three-day winter sale for domestic and international flights. Under the offer, the Indian airline is offering flight tickets starting at Rs 2,023 to celebrate the arrival of the year 2023. The sale will run for three days starting today between December 23 - 25. While the fares will start at Rs 2,023 for domestic flights, airfare starts at Rs 4,999 for international flights.

The IndiGo sale is valid for travel from January 15, 2023 to April 14, 2023. In addition to the discounted airfare, customers can also avail cashback from IndiGo’s banking partner HSBC to avail extra benefits on booking tickets.

As per the data released by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), IndiGo has performed remarkably well in terms of On-time performance, scoring 92.5 percent from DCGA, making it the India's punctual airline. 

On the other hand, traffic wise, the data shows that the share of passengers carried by IndiGo remains similar to the previous month. IndiGo carried over 6.5 million passengers in November 2022, the highest number in the market leader’s history.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “We are entering 2023 as more and more people are taking to the skies. This holiday season, we are also celebrating a strong recovery in the aviation sector and announcing our winter sale for, both, domestic as well as international routes. This offer reinforces IndiGo’s commitment of affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service across our wide network.”

