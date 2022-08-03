NewsAviation
INDIGO

Indigo announces 'Sweet 16' anniversary sale, offers BIG discounts on flight tickets

IndiGo started its flight operations on August 4, 2006 with a flight service starting from New Delhi to Imphal via Guwahati and is now celebrating its 16 years with discount offers.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 03:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Indigo announces 'Sweet 16' anniversary sale, offers BIG discounts on flight tickets

Indian airline Indigo has launched a "sweet 16" anniversary sale for all its consumers using domestic routes to travel. The offer commemorates the 16 years of flying by Indian airlines. It is to be noted that the offers on the flight tickets started today (3 August) and will close on 5 August. In the offer, the flight tickets will have a starting price of Rs 1,616. Furthermore, the offer is valid for travel between August 18, 2022, and July 16, 2023. The news of the latest offers for domestic air travellers was shared via the official Twitter handle of Indigo Airlines.

Live Tv

IndigoIndiGo salIndiGo anniversary saleIndiGo ‘sweet 16’ anniversary sale

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: America all set to answer China!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: How Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri was killed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be the new Al-Qaeda leader now?
DNA Video
DNA: Understand in 4 points why Zawahiri's death is important for India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How much effort did Pingali Venkaiah put into designing the tricolour?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the scam in which Sanjay Raut is 'trapped'
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Patra Chawl Land Scam' happened?
DNA Video
DNA : What is the role of Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the Indian players who beat the World's stalwarts