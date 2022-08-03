Indigo announces 'Sweet 16' anniversary sale, offers BIG discounts on flight tickets
IndiGo started its flight operations on August 4, 2006 with a flight service starting from New Delhi to Imphal via Guwahati and is now celebrating its 16 years with discount offers.
Indian airline Indigo has launched a "sweet 16" anniversary sale for all its consumers using domestic routes to travel. The offer commemorates the 16 years of flying by Indian airlines. It is to be noted that the offers on the flight tickets started today (3 August) and will close on 5 August. In the offer, the flight tickets will have a starting price of Rs 1,616. Furthermore, the offer is valid for travel between August 18, 2022, and July 16, 2023. The news of the latest offers for domestic air travellers was shared via the official Twitter handle of Indigo Airlines.
