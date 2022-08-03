Indian airline Indigo has launched a "sweet 16" anniversary sale for all its consumers using domestic routes to travel. The offer commemorates the 16 years of flying by Indian airlines. It is to be noted that the offers on the flight tickets started today (3 August) and will close on 5 August. In the offer, the flight tickets will have a starting price of Rs 1,616. Furthermore, the offer is valid for travel between August 18, 2022, and July 16, 2023. The news of the latest offers for domestic air travellers was shared via the official Twitter handle of Indigo Airlines.