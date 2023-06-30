IndiGo Becomes First Airline To Launch Mumbai-Jakarta Direct Flight Services

IndiGo, India's largest airline, both in terms of domestic and international air traffic, has announced Indonesia as its 28th international destination, effective August 7, 2023. IndiGo will be the first airline to directly connect Mumbai with Jakarta. The exclusive daily flights between Jakarta-Mumbai are now open for booking. As per the airline, these flights will reduce the travel time to Jakarta significantly and have been introduced keeping in mind the rising demand for travel to Indonesia. As per Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Indian tourists are one of the top 5 foreign tourists visiting Indonesia.

Jakarta, the capital city of Indonesia, is one of the most populous cities in the world, and offers a blend of rich history, diverse culture, and vibrant urban life. The city is also well known for its employment and business prospects, and has a big finance and banking sector. More than that, Bali is known as one of the most preferred destinations for Indians and can be visited using layover flight from Jakarta.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, "We are excited to unveil Jakarta amongst our newest destinations within our expanding international network. As India and Indonesia look at strengthening bilateral ties and increasing direct connectivity, the opening of this new route will enable easy access and promotion of trade and tourism across the two nations.

Jakarta is the capital and the largest city in southeast Asia, while Indonesia remains one of the favorite leisure destinations for Indian tourists for its pristine beaches and a galore of culture and tradition. Introducing new flights connecting people and their aspirations, IndiGo will continue to deliver on its promise of affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across an unparalleled network."

IndiGo, recently announced Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, as the 27th international and 105th overall destination in the 6E network. The airline opened bookings for daily non-stop flights between Mumbai, India's financial capital, and Nairobi, Kenya's largest city starting August 5, 2023. This new route marks IndiGo's entry into the African subcontinent and brings numerous benefits to both business and leisure travellers.