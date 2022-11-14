topStoriesenglish
Good news travellers! Indigo launches direct flight services between Delhi and Hubballi from TODAY

To expand it's dometic air network, Indian low-cost carrier Indigo launches direct flight services between Delhi and Karanataka's Hubballi from today (November 14). 

IndiGo launches direct flight services between national capital (New Delhi) and Karantaka's Hubballi to expand its domestic air network. This new flight services will be available for passengers from today (November 14). This new air route will strengthen and enhance air connectivity between Northern and Southern India. Hubballi being commercially strong is often referred to as 'Mini Mumbai', and with commencement of this new air route, it will further promote tourism and make travel affordable. The flight was flagged off virtually by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Minsiters like Ramesh Bidhuri, along with Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi. 

On November 10, the Indian low-cost carrier announced that it will start operating its commercial flights from the newly built Donyi Polo Airport, Arunachal Pradesh's first civil airport, on November 28. Except on Wednesdays, the flights will take off every day from Hollongi, to Mumbai and Kolkata.

Further, a few weeks ago, IndiGo announced commencement of eight new, exclusive flights on the Bhopal-Udaipur, Ahmedabad-Jammu, Ranchi-Bhubaneswar, and Indore-Chandigarh routes in its winter 2022 timetable in an effort to improve domestic connectivity.

The Bhopal-Udaipur flight will be a Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) route and will improve accessibility across the states as one of these new linkages. Talking about international air routes, IndiGo a few weeks ago began daily direct flight operations between Mumbai and Ras Al-Khaimah (United Arab Emirates). Ras Al-Khaimah is the 6E network's 100th overall destination and 11th in the Middle East.

