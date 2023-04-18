topStoriesenglish2596161
NewsAviation
INDIGO

IndiGo Mumbai-Nagpur Flight Suffers Tail Damage While Landing, No Injuries

A tail strike occurs when the tail of an aircraft hits the ground or any other stationary object during take-off or landing and is usually a rare occurrence in aviation.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 10:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IndiGo Mumbai-Nagpur Flight Suffers Tail Damage While Landing, No Injuries

An Indigo plane that took off from the Mumbai's Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport suffered a tail strike while landing at the Nagpur Airport. The incident took place on April 14, 2023 when Flight 6E-203 was on course to Nagpur from Mumbai. No injuries were reported in the incident, the airlines said. 

"On 14th April 2023, flight 6E 203, from Mumbai had a tail strike while landing at Nagpur. The aircraft was declared grounded at Nagpur airport for assessment and repairs. The incident is being investigated in detail," IndiGo said in a statement.

A tail strike occurs when the tail or empennage of an aircraft hits the ground or any other stationary object during take-off or landing.

Another IndiGo flight suffered a tail strike in January 2023, resulting in grounding of the plane. A tail strike of the plane is usually a rare occurrence and can result to untoward incidents if not dealt carefully.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?