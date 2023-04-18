IndiGo Mumbai-Nagpur Flight Suffers Tail Damage While Landing, No Injuries

An Indigo plane that took off from the Mumbai's Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport suffered a tail strike while landing at the Nagpur Airport. The incident took place on April 14, 2023 when Flight 6E-203 was on course to Nagpur from Mumbai. No injuries were reported in the incident, the airlines said.

"On 14th April 2023, flight 6E 203, from Mumbai had a tail strike while landing at Nagpur. The aircraft was declared grounded at Nagpur airport for assessment and repairs. The incident is being investigated in detail," IndiGo said in a statement.

A tail strike occurs when the tail or empennage of an aircraft hits the ground or any other stationary object during take-off or landing.

Another IndiGo flight suffered a tail strike in January 2023, resulting in grounding of the plane. A tail strike of the plane is usually a rare occurrence and can result to untoward incidents if not dealt carefully.