Indigo

Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight grounded in Ranchi, develops snag while taking off

The flight was supposed to go to Kolkata but had to be grounded at the Ranchi airport because of some difficulties with the air-conditioner of the plane.

Image for representation

A Kolkata-bound flight was forced to be grounded at Ranchi Airport after experiencing a technical issue while taking off avoiding a major mishap, as per the officials' claims. They stated that the 72-seater IndiGo flight with 62 passengers was scheduled to take off around 9 a.m. 

"The air-conditioner of the plane developed a snag and it stopped working. So, the flight was grounded for repair works," Ranchi airport director Vinod Sharma. Alternative arrangements were made for the passengers, he said.

With inputs from PTI

Tags:
IndigoKolkataRanchiFlight Grounded
