Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight grounded in Ranchi, develops snag while taking off

A Kolkata-bound flight was forced to be grounded at Ranchi Airport after experiencing a technical issue while taking off avoiding a major mishap, as per the officials' claims. They stated that the 72-seater IndiGo flight with 62 passengers was scheduled to take off around 9 a.m.

"The air-conditioner of the plane developed a snag and it stopped working. So, the flight was grounded for repair works," Ranchi airport director Vinod Sharma. Alternative arrangements were made for the passengers, he said.

With inputs from PTI

