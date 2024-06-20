Advertisement
NewsAviation
MALAYSIAN AIRLINES

Malaysian Airlines Flight Returns To Hyderabad Airport After Engine Fire

A Malaysian Airlines flight MH 199 bound for Kuala Lumpur returned to Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport shortly after takeoff.

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2024, 01:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Malaysian Airlines Flight Returns To Hyderabad Airport After Engine Fire Representative image

Early Thursday morning, a Malaysian Airlines flight MH 199 bound for Kuala Lumpur returned to Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport shortly after takeoff due to a technical issue with its right engine. The aircraft, carrying 130 passengers and crew, experienced an engine fire approximately 15 minutes into the flight.

The pilot quickly informed passengers of the situation and requested permission for an emergency landing. Air traffic control, recognizing the severity of the issue, promptly granted clearance. However, the aircraft circled briefly in the air to comply with safety protocols before landing safely under the guidance of air traffic control officials.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the engine fire. The pilot's swift and effective response in managing the emergency has been praised. Thankfully, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

