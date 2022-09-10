Man refuses to let family sit together on plane for THIS reason, here's WHY internet is impressed?

One of the Reddit users took to social media to express an incident that occurred with him on a flight, and his story has impressed netizens. The Redditor took to the social media site to describe the incident of him refusing a family to swap seats with him so that the family could sit together. The Redditor going by the name Unlikely-Startegy596 shared his story seeking netizens' approval for his actions. He asked the social media users if it was insensitive not to give his seats.

Starting his explanation of the incident, the Redditor said, "The flight was roughly 10 hours, and around this time of year, it's extremely hectic. I booked my ticket specifically to be closer to the front of the plane so I can be closer to the gate when it was time to get out. I personally hate traveling, so I spent a bit more money to be closer."

The social media user went on to further explain the incident and said, "Normally I'd be okay with that, but switching spots would mean moving back 20 rows down, which leaves me at an inconvenience, and I would not be getting my money's worth. I rejected it and said that I would like to keep my seat."

The family did not agree to it while not accepting the refusal and, as per the Redditor, made a 'scene,' to which the man in the incident replied, "Your travel issues are not my problem. I am keeping the seat I paid for."

The netizens approved of the Redditor's action; one of the netizens said in comments, "I say this every single time I see this question. They are almost always hedging their bets on getting a sympathetic traveller to give up their expensive seat for the cheap one. The airlines never reimburse for this either."

