NewsAviation
AVIATION

Man refuses to let family sit together on plane for THIS reason, here's WHY internet is impressed?

The family in question asked the Redditor to swap seats with them so they can sit together, but the Redditor has his reasons for not swapping seats which is now getting popular support on the internet.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 07:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Redditor had a seat closer to the gate
  • The incident occurred on a flight to Greece
  • It was a 10-hour-long flight

Trending Photos

Man refuses to let family sit together on plane for THIS reason, here's WHY internet is impressed?

One of the Reddit users took to social media to express an incident that occurred with him on a flight, and his story has impressed netizens. The Redditor took to the social media site to describe the incident of him refusing a family to swap seats with him so that the family could sit together. The Redditor going by the name Unlikely-Startegy596 shared his story seeking netizens' approval for his actions. He asked the social media users if it was insensitive not to give his seats.

Starting his explanation of the incident, the Redditor said, "The flight was roughly 10 hours, and around this time of year, it's extremely hectic. I booked my ticket specifically to be closer to the front of the plane so I can be closer to the gate when it was time to get out. I personally hate traveling, so I spent a bit more money to be closer."

The social media user went on to further explain the incident and said, "Normally I'd be okay with that, but switching spots would mean moving back 20 rows down, which leaves me at an inconvenience, and I would not be getting my money's worth. I rejected it and said that I would like to keep my seat."

Also read: Aviation Ministry waives off charges on landing, parking, and navigation at THESE domestic airports

The family did not agree to it while not accepting the refusal and, as per the Redditor, made a 'scene,' to which the man in the incident replied, "Your travel issues are not my problem. I am keeping the seat I paid for."

The netizens approved of the Redditor's action; one of the netizens said in comments, "I say this every single time I see this question. They are almost always hedging their bets on getting a sympathetic traveller to give up their expensive seat for the cheap one. The airlines never reimburse for this either."

Source

Live Tv

AviationFamilyRedditViral post

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022